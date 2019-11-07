Here's Why Airbus (EPA:AIR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Airbus's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Airbus had €10.7b of debt in September 2019, down from €11.1b, one year before. On the flip side, it has €7.75b in cash leading to net debt of about €2.93b.

How Healthy Is Airbus's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Airbus had liabilities of €56.4b falling due within a year, and liabilities of €53.2b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €7.75b in cash and €9.95b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €91.9b.

This is a mountain of leverage even relative to its gargantuan market capitalization of €101.9b. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Airbus's net debt is only 0.43 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 88.8 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Another good sign is that Airbus has been able to increase its EBIT by 28% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Airbus can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last two years, Airbus reported free cash flow worth 11% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.