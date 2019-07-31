Here's Why Aker Solutions (OB:AKSO) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Aker Solutions ASA (OB:AKSO) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Aker Solutions

What Is Aker Solutions's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Aker Solutions had kr3.58b of debt, up from kr2.82b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has kr2.23b in cash leading to net debt of about kr1.35b.

OB:AKSO Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

How Strong Is Aker Solutions's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Aker Solutions had liabilities of kr11.4b falling due within a year, and liabilities of kr8.53b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had kr2.23b in cash and kr8.42b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr9.27b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of kr7.63b, we think shareholders really should watch Aker Solutions's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Aker Solutions's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.83 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 3.9 last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Importantly, Aker Solutions grew its EBIT by 30% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Aker Solutions's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.