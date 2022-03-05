Here's Why Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Can Manage Its Debt Despite Losing Money

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Albireo Pharma

What Is Albireo Pharma's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Albireo Pharma had US$10.0m in debt in December 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$248.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$238.1m.

How Healthy Is Albireo Pharma's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Albireo Pharma had liabilities of US$45.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$81.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$248.1m in cash and US$3.27m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$124.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Albireo Pharma is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Albireo Pharma has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Albireo Pharma's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Story continues

Over 12 months, Albireo Pharma reported revenue of US$41m, which is a gain of 388%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Albireo Pharma?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Albireo Pharma had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$108m and booked a US$34m accounting loss. But at least it has US$238.1m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. The good news for shareholders is that Albireo Pharma has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Albireo Pharma is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.