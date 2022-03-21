Here's Why Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Can Manage Its Debt Despite Losing Money

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Alpine Immune Sciences's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Alpine Immune Sciences had debt of US$8.00m at the end of December 2021, a reduction from US$10.1m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$162.3m in cash, so it actually has US$154.3m net cash.

How Strong Is Alpine Immune Sciences' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Alpine Immune Sciences had liabilities of US$69.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$65.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$162.3m and US$25.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$52.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Alpine Immune Sciences is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Alpine Immune Sciences has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Alpine Immune Sciences's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Alpine Immune Sciences reported revenue of US$23m, which is a gain of 151%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

So How Risky Is Alpine Immune Sciences?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Alpine Immune Sciences lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$15m of cash and made a loss of US$50m. But at least it has US$154.3m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Importantly, Alpine Immune Sciences's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Alpine Immune Sciences (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

