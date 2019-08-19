Here's Why Amadeus IT Group (BME:AMS) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (BME:AMS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Amadeus IT Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Amadeus IT Group had €3.43b of debt, up from €2.61b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has €558.0m in cash leading to net debt of about €2.87b.

BME:AMS Historical Debt, August 19th 2019 More

How Strong Is Amadeus IT Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Amadeus IT Group had liabilities of €2.66b due within 12 months and liabilities of €4.18b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €558.0m in cash and €611.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €5.67b.

Of course, Amadeus IT Group has a titanic market capitalization of €29.2b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Amadeus IT Group's net debt is only 1.3 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 33.5 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Fortunately, Amadeus IT Group grew its EBIT by 5.0% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Amadeus IT Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Amadeus IT Group recorded free cash flow worth 69% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.