Here's Why Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Can Manage Its Debt Despite Losing Money

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Amarin's Debt?

As you can see below, Amarin had US$50.1m of debt at December 2019, down from US$80.3m a year prior. But it also has US$644.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$594.5m net cash.

How Strong Is Amarin's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Amarin had liabilities of US$242.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$31.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$644.6m in cash and US$116.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$487.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Amarin is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Amarin boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Amarin can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Amarin reported revenue of US$430m, which is a gain of 87%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Amarin?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Amarin had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$12m and booked a US$23m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$594.5m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Amarin's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it.