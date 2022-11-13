Here's Why American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide American Equity Investment Life Holding with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that American Equity Investment Life Holding's EPS went from US$3.64 to US$15.04 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that American Equity Investment Life Holding's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue last year, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 15% to 93%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 48%. That's not a good look.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for American Equity Investment Life Holding's future EPS 100% free.

Are American Equity Investment Life Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that American Equity Investment Life Holding insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping US$56m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Should You Add American Equity Investment Life Holding To Your Watchlist?

American Equity Investment Life Holding's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching American Equity Investment Life Holding very closely. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for American Equity Investment Life Holding that you should be aware of before investing here.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

