Here's Why Ascential (LON:ASCL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Ascential's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Ascential had UK£292.8m of debt in June 2019, down from UK£332.0m, one year before. On the flip side, it has UK£187.6m in cash leading to net debt of about UK£105.2m.

A Look At Ascential's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ascential had liabilities of UK£254.6m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£362.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£187.6m as well as receivables valued at UK£125.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£303.8m.

Of course, Ascential has a market capitalization of UK£1.55b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With net debt sitting at just 1.1 times EBITDA, Ascential is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 7.6 times the interest expense over the last year. On the other hand, Ascential saw its EBIT drop by 5.2% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ascential's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Ascential actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.