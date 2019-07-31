Here's Why Ashok Leyland (NSE:ASHOKLEY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Ashok Leyland Limited (NSE:ASHOKLEY) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Ashok Leyland

What Is Ashok Leyland's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Ashok Leyland had ₹191.7b of debt, up from ₹158.3b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have ₹24.4b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹167.3b.

NSEI:ASHOKLEY Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Ashok Leyland's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ashok Leyland had liabilities of ₹153.2b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹139.9b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹24.4b and ₹96.6b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹172.0b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of ₹210.3b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Ashok Leyland's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Ashok Leyland's debt is 3.6 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.2 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. However, one redeeming factor is that Ashok Leyland grew its EBIT at 15% over the last 12 months, boosting its ability to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Ashok Leyland will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.