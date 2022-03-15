Here's Why Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Atico Mining Corporation (CVE:ATY) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Atico Mining Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Atico Mining had US$10.2m of debt, an increase on US$5.73m, over one year. However, it does have US$14.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$4.12m.

How Strong Is Atico Mining's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Atico Mining had liabilities of US$14.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$28.3m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$14.3m as well as receivables valued at US$16.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$12.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Atico Mining has a market capitalization of US$45.1m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Atico Mining boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Atico Mining grew its EBIT by 180% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Atico Mining's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Atico Mining may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Atico Mining recorded free cash flow worth 58% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

Although Atico Mining's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$4.12m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 180% over the last year. So we don't think Atico Mining's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Atico Mining , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

