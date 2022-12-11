Here's Why Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Atkore with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Atkore

Atkore's Improving Profits

In the last three years Atkore's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Atkore's EPS catapulted from US$12.38 to US$22.64, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 83% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Atkore shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 27% to 32% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Atkore.

Are Atkore Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Atkore insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$35m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.7% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like Atkore, the median CEO pay is around US$8.2m.

Atkore's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$5.5m in the year leading up to September 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Atkore To Your Watchlist?

Atkore's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Atkore certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Atkore that we have uncovered.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Do Caldwell Partners International's (TSE:CWL) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Is There An Opportunity With 2U, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TWOU) 44% Undervaluation?

    How far off is 2U, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TWOU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • Do Saia's (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Suggests It's 39% Undervalued

    Does the December share price for HF Sinclair Corporation ( NYSE:DINO ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Potentially Undervalued?

    Pentair plc ( NYSE:PNR ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens...

  • Turkey’s Erdogan Discusses Expanding Grain Corridor With Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed ways to expand an agreement to safeguard global grain shipments with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Turkey’s presidency. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutCaroline Ellison Hires SEC’s Former

  • How to watch Week 14 of the NFL live online for free—and without cable

    Grudge matches and playoff dreams.

  • Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai Gets More Prison Time for Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court sentenced Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison, local media reported, adding to the media mogul’s growing jail time as the city cracks down on high-profile dissidents.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutCaroline Ellison Hires SEC’s Former Top Crypto

  • South Korean Parliament Calls for Interior Minister’s Dismissal

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s National Assembly passed a motion calling for the dismissal of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min amid criticism over the management of a deadly pre-Halloween crowd crush.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutCaroline Ellison Hires SEC’s Former Top Crypto Cop for FTX probe

  • The end of Tokyo's ultra-modern Nakagin Tower

    Completed in 1972, Tokyo's Nakagin Tower, designed by Kisho Kurokawa, was a landmark of modular architecture – 140 stacked, prefabricated apartment pods in the heart of downtown. But now the tower is being demolished, its pods time capsules of the ultra-modern 1970s. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.

  • The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson manifested her Mike White collaboration

    Earlier today, The A.V. Club’s own Gabrielle Sanchez sat down for a conversation with Haley Lu Richardson, one of the breakout stars of the current season of HBO’s The White Lotus. (Richardson plays Portia, the assistant to Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya, who finds herself dragged to the titular Italian resort by her often-fickle boss and then subjected to various romantic triangles and travails.) Sadly, Richardson wouldn’t lay out exactly who’s going to die in the show’s finale this week for us—even

  • Ukraines Representative addresses UN Security Council: Russia tries to make "fakes look like facts"

    Russia tries to make "fakes look like facts" by wrapping up lies "in numerous terms and names, technical characteristics and numbers". Source: Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, at a meeting of the UN Security Council on 9 December, quoted by Ukrinform Details: Responding to the accusations of the Russian delegation about the transit of Western weapons through Ukraine to third countries, Kyslytsya stated that Moscow, to appear convincing, wraps up its lies "in numer

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Top Wall Street Analyst Predicts Over 70% Rally for These 3 Energy Stocks

    Finding the right stock is the key to successful investing, but it’s never as easy as that sounds. The answer to the question, which stock to buy? is no secret, but it is hidden, in the avalanche of data that the markets produce. What’s needed is some clear signal that will cut through the noise and indicate the right stocks for the times. The quantity of data, and the sheer impossibility of parsing all of it in real time, makes a formidable barrier to successful stock picking – but Wall Street’

  • 4 Growth Stocks I've Aggressively Bought Before the Next Bull Market Begins

    Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their record highs between mid-November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 22% and the S&P 500 is down 28%. The tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite has taken the brunt of the pain, down 38%. Although we'll never know when a bear market will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be, we do know that every bear market, crash, and correction throughout history (save for the current bear market) was eventually erased by a bull market.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel outlines exactly how he sees the stock market, inflation, and the economy playing out in 2023. Here are the best 9 quotes from the interview.

    "The talk is... going to be when are we going to decrease the rate? That may come as early as the spring," Jeremy Siegel told CNBC.

  • Stan Druckenmiller Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we take a look at the Stan Druckenmiller Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. Click to skip straight to the top holdings found in the Stan Druckenmiller Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) are a few of the top stock picks of famed investor […]

  • Time to Buy These 3 REITs for 2023?

    There may be more short-term weakness ahead among REITs, but these equities are attractive at some of their lowest valuations in years.

  • Three Stocks Morningstar Recommends Selling

    Many experts have a bleak forecast for the stock market early next year. "These types of companies have more resilience in the face of economic uncertainty than companies that don't have significant competitive advantages," Morningstar investment specialist Susan Dziubinski wrote in a commentary. "Given their prices and economic vulnerability, we think these stocks are ones to cut loose going into the new year."

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    The energy sector can be a great place for income-seeking investors. Three great energy dividend stocks to consider buying this month are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE).