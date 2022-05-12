Here's why there is a baby formula shortage in the US and what's being done about it
Here's why the baby formula shortage is getting worse and what's being done to combat low supplies.
Abbott laboratories said it could take up to 10 weeks to get formula back on store shelves.
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty A baby formula shortage has added to the woes of American parents already confronted with the pressures of raising an infant during a pandemic in a country ranked low for family-friendly policies.Media reports have highlighted the plight of mothers, fathers and caregivers across the U.S. who have scrambled to find scarce supplies, or driven long distances to buy formula.But what is behind the shortage? And how can it be prevented from happening aga
The company said it can restart production of its baby formulas at a plant in Michigan within two weeks if U.S. regulators allow it to do so.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden met on Thursday with executives from infant formula manufacturers and retailers including Target, Walmart and Nestle's Gerber, pressing them to beef up tight supplies and do everything possible to get families access. The White House also outlined measures the administration is taking. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) will announce new steps in the coming days regarding importing certain infant formula products from abroad, the White House said, and Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe reports of predatory conduct such as price gouging.