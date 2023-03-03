Here's Why Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bakkavor Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Bakkavor Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Bakkavor Group managed to grow EPS by 9.1% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Bakkavor Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 7.5% to UK£2.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Bakkavor Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The first bit of good news is that no Bakkavor Group insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the important part is that Co-Founder & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Lydur Gudmundsson spent UK£201k buying stock, at an average price of UK£1.00. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Bakkavor Group insiders own a large chunk of the company. Owning 49% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

Is Bakkavor Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Bakkavor Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bakkavor Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

