Here's Why Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bankwell Financial Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Bankwell Financial Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Bankwell Financial Group has grown EPS by 29% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Bankwell Financial Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Bankwell Financial Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 27% to US$92m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Bankwell Financial Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$228m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Bankwell Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Even though some insiders sold down their holdings, their actions speak louder than words with US$726k more invested than sold by people who know they company best. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director James Garnett for US$305k worth of shares, at about US$30.50 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Bankwell Financial Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$39m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 17% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because Bankwell Financial Group's CEO, Chris Gruseke, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. For companies with market capitalisations between US$100m and US$400m, like Bankwell Financial Group, the median CEO pay is around US$1.7m.

Bankwell Financial Group offered total compensation worth US$1.3m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Bankwell Financial Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Bankwell Financial Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Bankwell Financial Group (1 is potentially serious!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

