Here's Why Bhang (CNSX:BHNG) Might Be Better Off Without Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Bhang Inc. (CNSX:BHNG) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Bhang's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Bhang had debt of US$225.0k at the end of March 2019, a reduction from US$1.00m over a year. However, it does have US$1.49m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$1.27m.

CNSX:BHNG Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Bhang's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Bhang had liabilities of US$1.07m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$308.9k due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.49m and US$1.09m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$1.20m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Bhang has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Bhang boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Bhang's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Bhang reported revenue of US$2.9m, which is a gain of 55%. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Bhang?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Bhang had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$3.0m and booked a US$1.2m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$1.5m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Bhang may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. For riskier companies like Bhang I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.