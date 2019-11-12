Here's Why Bilia (STO:BILI A) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Bilia AB (publ) (STO:BILI A) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Bilia

How Much Debt Does Bilia Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 Bilia had kr2.58b of debt, an increase on kr1.96b, over one year. On the flip side, it has kr485.0m in cash leading to net debt of about kr2.09b.

OM:BILI A Historical Debt, November 12th 2019 More

A Look At Bilia's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bilia had liabilities of kr5.88b due within 12 months, and liabilities of kr5.76b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr485.0m as well as receivables valued at kr1.39b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr9.77b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of kr9.89b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Bilia's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Bilia has net debt of just 1.2 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 9.3 times the interest expense over the last year. Fortunately, Bilia grew its EBIT by 9.0% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bilia's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Bilia saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.