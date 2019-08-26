Here's Why Bombay Burmah Trading (NSE:BBTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited (NSE:BBTC) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Bombay Burmah Trading's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Bombay Burmah Trading had ₹9.57b of debt in March 2019, down from ₹10.4b, one year before. But it also has ₹9.73b in cash to offset that, meaning it has ₹157.5m net cash.

NSEI:BBTC Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

A Look At Bombay Burmah Trading's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Bombay Burmah Trading had liabilities of ₹23.2b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹5.56b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹9.73b as well as receivables valued at ₹19.2b due within 12 months. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to Bombay Burmah Trading's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the ₹53.2b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Bombay Burmah Trading has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Also good is that Bombay Burmah Trading grew its EBIT at 14% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Bombay Burmah Trading will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Bombay Burmah Trading has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Bombay Burmah Trading recorded free cash flow of 36% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.