Here's Why Bonvests Holdings (SGX:B28) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Bonvests Holdings (SGX:B28). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Bonvests Holdings' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Bonvests Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Bonvests Holdings' EPS shot from S$0.031 to S$0.052, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 69% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Bonvests Holdings' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The good news is that Bonvests Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 27.5 percentage points to 17%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Bonvests Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$381m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Bonvests Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

One gleaming positive for Bonvests Holdings, in the last year, is that a certain insider has buying shares with ample enthusiasm. In one big hit, Founder & Executive Chairman Henry Ngo paid S$1.6m, for shares at an average price of S$0.98 per share. It doesn't get much better than that, in terms of large investments from insiders.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Bonvests Holdings bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Holding S$105m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That holding amounts to 28% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

Should You Add Bonvests Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Bonvests Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Bonvests Holdings belongs near the top of your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bonvests Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

