Here's Why Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Builders FirstSource Carry?

As you can see below, Builders FirstSource had US$1.43b of debt at June 2019, down from US$1.97b a year prior. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

NasdaqGS:BLDR Historical Debt, August 4th 2019 More

A Look At Builders FirstSource's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Builders FirstSource had liabilities of US$848.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.70b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$10.6m in cash and US$769.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.77b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$2.18b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Builders FirstSource's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Builders FirstSource has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.6 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. On a lighter note, we note that Builders FirstSource grew its EBIT by 26% in the last year. If it can maintain that kind of improvement, its debt load will begin to melt away like glaciers in a warming world. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Builders FirstSource can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Builders FirstSource produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 61% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.