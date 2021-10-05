Here's why you should buy the stellar iRobot Roomba i7+ now—before it's gone

The iRobot i7+ is the best robot vacuum you can buy.

If you’re looking to finally invest in a robot vacuum for your home, now is the time to open your wallet for the iRobot’s Roomba i7+.

We’re nerds for robot vacuums over here at Reviewed, and we’ve tested many of the best ones on the market. When pitted against the Eufy RoboVac 11S, and a variety of Neato Botvacs and Ecovacs Deebots, the Roomba i7+ comes out on top as the best robot vacuum we’ve ever tested.

We love it for its ability to self-empty its dirt bin so you don’t have to get your hands dirty, its powerful ability to suck up dirt and debris from your floors and carpets, and because you can use its app to schedule daily or weekly cleanings—whether you’re home or not.

So, why are we suggesting you go all-in right now? iRobot has stopped manufacturing the i7+ in favor of its latest model, the Roomba j7+. In other words, you won’t be able to buy the Roomba i7+ anywhere soon enough. This means its price will likely drop in coming weeks. It's already $50 off its MSRP of $799 across the board.

Here’s where to look for deals on the iRobot Roomba i7+

If you’re up for trying the new j7+ model, it will run you about $100 more than the i7+ when it’s not on sale.

