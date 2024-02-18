Here's why CA voters are being asked to vote twice in race for Senate
When you go to vote in the California primary, you may be surprised to see that in the race for U.S. Senate, you're asked to vote twice. Here's why.
When you go to vote in the California primary, you may be surprised to see that in the race for U.S. Senate, you're asked to vote twice. Here's why.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The highly anticipated competition didn't disappoint.
Silver discussed the NBA's recent scoring explosion on All-Star Saturday.
The Southern California native and former UCLA star has never won at Riviera Country Club, which is “on the list that I’d like to win the most.”
Snag bargains on must-haves from brands like Apple, Cuisinart and iRobot.
Clean house with up to 80% off Dyson, Shark, Bissell, iRobot, Hoover and more.
Even Martha Washington would be buying in bulk right now.
Intuitive Machines has shared the first images transmitted by its lander, Odyseus, from space as it makes its way toward the moon. The pictures show a look at Earth and the Falcon 9 second stage falling away after separation.
A word to the wise: These nostalgic eyeshadows, blushes, lipsticks and more have holiday gifts written all over them.
Goodies include a KitchenAid stand mixer for $130 off, plus a Samsung 55-inch TV for $330 and a 3-piece luggage set for $126.
Chic and compact, it's like eye candy for your counter.
You'll get an HD screen, easy streaming access, and Alexa at your beck and call.
The four No. 1 seeds were unanimous choices by the 12-person selection committee, committee chair Charles McClelland said.
We did the legwork for you and compiled the sweetest bargains that you can shop this holiday weekend.
Grab killer deals on big brands like Barefoot Dreams, Casper, Kate Spade, On Cloud and Le Creuset.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Spruce up your home with these not-to-miss deals from Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Kelly Clarkson Home, Cuisinart and more.
Need a tech refresh this year? Watches, iPads and accessories are also on sale.
Masciangelo will never forget his debut with the Hornets.
See what all the fuss is about with this ultra-affordable kit.