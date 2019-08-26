Here's Why Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Cabot Microelectronics

How Much Debt Does Cabot Microelectronics Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Cabot Microelectronics had debt of US$959.4m, up from none in one year. However, it also had US$168.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$790.8m.

NasdaqGS:CCMP Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

How Strong Is Cabot Microelectronics's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cabot Microelectronics had liabilities of US$155.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.12b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$168.7m and US$135.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$969.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Cabot Microelectronics has a market capitalization of US$3.46b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With net debt to EBITDA of 2.6 Cabot Microelectronics has a fairly noticeable amount of debt. On the plus side, its EBIT was 7.6 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 2.6. It is well worth noting that Cabot Microelectronics's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 49% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cabot Microelectronics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Cabot Microelectronics recorded free cash flow worth 79% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.