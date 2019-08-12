Here's Why Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Canadian Natural Resources's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Canadian Natural Resources had debt of CA$23.5b, up from CA$21.4b in one year. However, it does have CA$945.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CA$22.6b.

How Strong Is Canadian Natural Resources's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Canadian Natural Resources had liabilities of CA$7.90b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CA$36.8b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CA$945.0m and CA$2.12b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CA$41.6b.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge CA$38.3b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Canadian Natural Resources has net debt worth 2.3 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 6.3 times the interest expense. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. If Canadian Natural Resources can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 11% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Canadian Natural Resources's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.