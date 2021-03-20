Here's Why Capital (LON:CAPD) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Capital

How Much Debt Does Capital Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Capital had US$30.7m of debt, an increase on US$13.2m, over one year. However, it does have US$62.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$32.2m.

How Strong Is Capital's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Capital had liabilities of US$51.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$26.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$62.9m and US$19.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$3.87m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Capital has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Capital boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Story continues

Another good sign is that Capital has been able to increase its EBIT by 30% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Capital's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Capital has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Capital saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Capital has US$32.2m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 30% over the last year. So we don't have any problem with Capital's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Capital is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.