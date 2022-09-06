Here's Why Capital (LON:CAPD) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Capital Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Capital had US$58.4m of debt, an increase on US$52.8m, over one year. But it also has US$70.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$11.6m net cash.

How Healthy Is Capital's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Capital had liabilities of US$83.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$47.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$70.0m and US$43.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$17.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Capital has a market capitalization of US$184.0m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Capital also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Capital has boosted its EBIT by 83%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Capital can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Capital may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Capital saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Capital has US$11.6m in net cash. And we liked the look of last year's 83% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't have any problem with Capital's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Capital (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

