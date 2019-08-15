Here's Why Casta Diva Group (BIT:CDG) Can Afford Some Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Casta Diva Group S.p.A. (BIT:CDG) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Casta Diva Group's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Casta Diva Group had €3.38m of debt, up from €1.88m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have €1.77m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €1.61m.

BIT:CDG Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

A Look At Casta Diva Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Casta Diva Group had liabilities of €14.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €2.05m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €1.77m and €12.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €2.83m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Casta Diva Group has a market capitalization of €5.98m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Casta Diva Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Casta Diva Group reported revenue of €34m, which is a gain of 34%. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Casta Diva Group still had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable €946k at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through €1.2m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. For riskier companies like Casta Diva Group I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.