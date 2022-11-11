Here's Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Catalyst Pharmaceuticals with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' EPS skyrocketed from US$0.40 to US$0.65, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 62%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 36% to 44%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares worth a considerable sum. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$99m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Catalyst Pharmaceuticals with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$5.5m.

The Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CEO received total compensation of just US$2.1m in the year to December 2021. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Catalyst Pharmaceuticals To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. The overarching message here is that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Although Catalyst Pharmaceuticals certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

