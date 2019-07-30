Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that CBo Territoria Société Anonyme (EPA:CBOT) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does CBo Territoria Société Anonyme Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, CBo Territoria Société Anonyme had €270.6m of debt, up from €244.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had €21.9m in cash, and so its net debt is €248.7m.

How Healthy Is CBo Territoria Société Anonyme's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that CBo Territoria Société Anonyme had liabilities of €55.4m due within a year, and liabilities of €281.5m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €21.9m in cash and €24.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €290.8m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €118.2m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, CBo Territoria Société Anonyme would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 14.1, it's fair to say CBo Territoria Société Anonyme does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 3.2 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. On a lighter note, we note that CBo Territoria Société Anonyme grew its EBIT by 21% in the last year. If it can maintain that kind of improvement, its debt load will begin to melt away like glaciers in a warming world. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CBo Territoria Société Anonyme's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.