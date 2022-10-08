Here's Why Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Central Asia Metals' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Central Asia Metals has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Central Asia Metals shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 44% to 54%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Central Asia Metals?

Are Central Asia Metals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We note that Central Asia Metals insiders spent US$46k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in Central Asia Metals, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Namely, Central Asia Metals has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Central Asia Metals with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.1m.

Central Asia Metals offered total compensation worth US$938k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Central Asia Metals Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Central Asia Metals has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. But wait, it gets better. We have seen insider buying and the executive pay seems on the modest side of things. On balance the message seems to be that this stock is worth looking at, at least for a while. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Central Asia Metals (including 1 which is potentially serious).

The good news is that Central Asia Metals is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

