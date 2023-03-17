Here's Why Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Central Asia Metals with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Central Asia Metals Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Central Asia Metals' EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Central Asia Metals shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 44% to 54% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Central Asia Metals.

Are Central Asia Metals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Central Asia Metals insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$46k buying it. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in Central Asia Metals, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Namely, Central Asia Metals has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Central Asia Metals with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.0m.

Central Asia Metals' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$938k in the year leading up to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Central Asia Metals To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Central Asia Metals' strong EPS growth. And that's not the only positive either. We have both insider buying and reasonable and remuneration to consider. The overriding message from this quick rundown is yes, this stock is worth investigating further. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Central Asia Metals you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

