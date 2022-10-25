Here's why the Chiefs are thriving without top WR and the Packers are not

Associated Press

The United States team's top player has been buried on his club’s bench, starting only two matches this season. Two goalkeepers took demotions to England’s second division and the third hasn’t gotten a single Premier League minute. The Americans return to the World Cup following their failure to reach the 2018 tournament with what likely will be the youngest team among the 32 nations, a squad called the nation’s most talented generation yet inconsistent and unproven.