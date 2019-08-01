Here's Why China Flavors and Fragrances (HKG:3318) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies China Flavors and Fragrances Company Limited (HKG:3318) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is China Flavors and Fragrances's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 China Flavors and Fragrances had CN¥1.34b of debt, an increase on CN¥1.18b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥306.1m, its net debt is less, at about CN¥1.03b.

A Look At China Flavors and Fragrances's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that China Flavors and Fragrances had liabilities of CN¥1.16b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥1.20b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥306.1m and CN¥654.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥1.39b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of CN¥1.28b, we think shareholders really should watch China Flavors and Fragrances's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While China Flavors and Fragrances's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.0) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.4, suggesting high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Another concern for investors might be that China Flavors and Fragrances's EBIT fell 19% in the last year. If that's the way things keep going handling the debt load will be like delivering hot coffees on a pogo stick. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine China Flavors and Fragrances's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.