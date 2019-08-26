Here's Why Chinasoft International (HKG:354) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Chinasoft International Limited (HKG:354) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Chinasoft International

What Is Chinasoft International's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Chinasoft International had CN¥3.27b of debt, an increase on CN¥1.86b, over one year. However, it also had CN¥2.62b in cash, and so its net debt is CN¥651.0m.

SEHK:354 Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Chinasoft International's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Chinasoft International had liabilities of CN¥3.85b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥983.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥2.62b and CN¥5.59b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has CN¥3.37b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Chinasoft International's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.66 and interest cover of 5.4 times, it seems to us that Chinasoft International is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. We saw Chinasoft International grow its EBIT by 4.0% in the last twelve months. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Chinasoft International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.