Here's Why Chinese People Holdings (HKG:681) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Chinese People Holdings Company Limited (HKG:681) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Chinese People Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Chinese People Holdings had debt of CN¥172.2m, up from CN¥129.0m in one year. But on the other hand it also has CN¥441.4m in cash, leading to a CN¥269.1m net cash position.

How Strong Is Chinese People Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Chinese People Holdings had liabilities of CN¥532.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥56.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥441.4m as well as receivables valued at CN¥160.3m due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥12.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Chinese People Holdings could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Chinese People Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the other side of the story is that Chinese People Holdings saw its EBIT decline by 6.3% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Chinese People Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Chinese People Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Considering the last three years, Chinese People Holdings actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.