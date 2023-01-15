Here's Why Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Cisco Systems's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Cisco Systems had debt of US$8.93b at the end of October 2022, a reduction from US$9.50b over a year. But on the other hand it also has US$19.8b in cash, leading to a US$10.9b net cash position.

How Healthy Is Cisco Systems' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cisco Systems had liabilities of US$24.9b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$27.9b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$19.8b as well as receivables valued at US$9.12b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$23.9b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Cisco Systems has a titanic market capitalization of US$200.8b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Cisco Systems also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Cisco Systems's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cisco Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Cisco Systems has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Cisco Systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

Although Cisco Systems's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$10.9b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$13b, being 102% of its EBIT. So we don't think Cisco Systems's use of debt is risky. Given Cisco Systems has a strong balance sheet is profitable and pays a dividend, it would be good to know how fast its dividends are growing, if at all. You can find out instantly by clicking this link.

