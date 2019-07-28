Here's Why DO & CO (VIE:DOC) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:DOC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is DO & CO's Net Debt?

As you can see below, DO & CO had €152.2m of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has €83.0m in cash leading to net debt of about €69.2m.

WBAG:DOC Historical Debt, July 28th 2019

A Look At DO & CO's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that DO & CO had liabilities of €157.0m due within a year, and liabilities of €174.0m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €83.0m as well as receivables valued at €135.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €113.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded DO & CO shares are worth a total of €826.3m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

DO & CO has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.92. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 27.4 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the other side of the story is that DO & CO saw its EBIT decline by 8.3% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if DO & CO can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Considering the last three years, DO & CO actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.