Here's Why Cohen & Steers (CNS) Stock is a Must Buy Now

It seems to be a wise idea to add Cohen & Steers CNS stock to your portfolio now, given its diverse products and investment strategies that are expected to continue supporting revenue growth. Also, steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance is likely to be one of the key drivers for the company in the long run.



The stock has been witnessing upward estimate revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been revised nearly 1% and 1.7% upward for 2019 and 2020, respectively. Thus, the stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



The company’s price performance also seems impressive. The stock has jumped 91.4% so far this year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 9%.







What Makes Cohen & Steers an Attractive Investment Option



Revenue strength: Driven by improving AUM balance, the company’s revenues increased at a CAGR of 2.1% over the last five years (2014-2018). In fact, the trend is expected to continue in the near term as can be seen from its projected sales growth rates of 7.8% for 2019 and 13.1% for 2020.



Earnings growth: Cohen & Steers witnessed earnings growth of nearly 11% in the past three-five years, higher than the industry average of 5.8%. This momentum is likely to continue in the near term as reflected by its projected earnings growth rate of 4.6% for 2019 and 15.9% for 2020.



Further, the company’s long-term (three to five years) estimated earnings growth rate of 8.2% promises rewards for investors in the long run.



Also, the stock has a Growth Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.



Impressive capital deployment: Cohen & Steers is actively involved in capital deployment activities. Since 2011, it has been increasing quarterly dividend annually, with the latest one announced in February. Further, the company announced a special dividend in November 2019. Driven by a strong liquidity position, no debt and consistently improving earnings, the capital deployments look sustainable.



Strong leverage: Cohen & Steers’ debt/equity ratio is nil against the industry’s current debt/equity ratio of 0.25. This shows that the company will be financially stable, even in adverse economic conditions.



Superior Return on Equity (ROE): Cohen & Steers’ ROE of 48.33% compares favorably with the industry’s average of 12.67%. This highlights the company’s commendable position over its peers in using shareholders’ funds.



