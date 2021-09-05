Here's Why Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Cohu

What Is Cohu's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cohu had US$217.4m of debt in June 2021, down from US$356.0m, one year before. But it also has US$434.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$216.7m net cash.

A Look At Cohu's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cohu had liabilities of US$321.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$200.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$434.1m as well as receivables valued at US$216.0m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$128.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Cohu has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Cohu boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Story continues

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Cohu turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$108m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cohu can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Cohu may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last year, Cohu produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 52% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Cohu has net cash of US$216.7m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't have any problem with Cohu's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cohu (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.