Here's Why Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Wall St
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Cohu

What Is Cohu's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cohu had US$217.4m of debt in June 2021, down from US$356.0m, one year before. But it also has US$434.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$216.7m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At Cohu's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cohu had liabilities of US$321.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$200.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$434.1m as well as receivables valued at US$216.0m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$128.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Cohu has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Cohu boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Cohu turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$108m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cohu can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Cohu may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last year, Cohu produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 52% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Cohu has net cash of US$216.7m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't have any problem with Cohu's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cohu (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Using Too Much Debt?

    Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...

  • Is CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Using Too Much Debt?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.

  • 'Who orders home delivery in the middle of a flood?': Viral Ida video puts food delivery in spotlight

    Johnny Miller posted a video of a person walking through waist-deep water in New York, apparently delivering food.

  • Philippine Airlines Files Bankruptcy as Travel Fallout Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine Airlines Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York with a lender-supported plan that helps the country’s main carrier recover after the pandemic devastated global travel. The company aims to cut $2 billion in borrowings through a proposed restructuring plan, which needs court approval, it said. Philippine Airlines will also get $505 million in equity and debt financing from its majority shareholder, as well as $150 million of debt financing from new investors. Th

  • Nvidia Trounces AMD Once Again: Here's Why That's Great News for Nvidia Shareholders

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have nearly quadrupled in price since the beginning of 2020 thanks to the robust demand for its powerful graphics cards that power a variety of applications, including personal computers, data centers, and autonomous cars. The good news for Nvidia investors is that the gaming business will continue to power its growth. Its nearest rival, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), is failing to make headway in this multibillion-dollar space, according to the latest market share numbers from Jon Peddie Research.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Got an IRS ‘math error’ letter in the mail? Here’s what’s going on

    11 million taxpayers get the frustrating, confusing note.

  • 4 Market-Topping Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the performance of companies that initiated and grew their dividend to non-dividend-paying stocks over a four-decade stretch (1972-2012). Because dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal way for long-term investors to put their money to work in any economic environment. If you're looking for market-topping dividend stocks -- i.e., companies paying a yield superior to the broad-based S&P 500 -- that can generate significant wealth and income, the following four have the potential to double your money by 2026.

  • 'Bitcoin fraud cost me £500,000'

    A successful businessman saw his life savings wiped out when he fell victim to ruthless fraudsters.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has more than doubled since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, and it's, thus far, gone the entirety of 2021 without so much as a 5% correction. Unfortunately, a number of historical metrics would suggest that this rally isn't sustainable, and that a stock market crash or sizable correction could be on the way. For example, even though the internet has democratized trading and helped to expand price-to-earnings multiples over time, the current valuation multiple for the S&P 500 is nothing short of worrisome.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • These Stocks Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million, and They Could Do It Again

    Assuming that you had $100,000 to invest a decade ago and decided to split that money equally between shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), you would have easily been a millionaire by now thanks to their massive gains. Shares of these semiconductor stocks have crushed the broader market over the past 10 years, with ASML alone turning a $50,000 investment in 2011 into $945,000 now. Applied Materials has also been a terrific buy, as $50,000 invested in the stock a decade ago would now be worth $610,000.

  • How Ethereum's Next Big Upgrade Could Boost Its Value

    The world's second-largest cryptocurrency has way more use cases than Bitcoin and may be a better long-term investment.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • With interest rates incredibly low and the stock market doing so well, how much should I keep in liquid assets?

    Here's a rule of thumb, but the amount that's right for you depends on your spending and responsibilities.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • What To Do If Your Unemployment Is About To Run Out

    Right now, 8.7 million Americans are unemployed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many of those people are relying on unemployment insurance to get by, and for some, those benefits will...

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $5,000 Into $50,000 (or More) by 2035

    As you may have rightly guessed, Novavax has been gaining buzz for its experimental coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. In a March-published U.K. study, this vaccine generated a vaccine efficacy (VE) of 89.7%. Novavax will likely gain emergency use authorization in the U.S., U.K., and Europe in the coming months.

  • 3 Recession-Ready Stocks to Buy in September

    Two are income stocks, and one is a growth stock. Realty Income is one of the few real estate investment trusts (REITs) that increased its earnings and hiked its dividend during the COVID-19 pandemic. Realty Income's business model is simply more resilient than those of most retail-driven REITs, in that it focuses on investment-grade (in other words highly stable) tenants that are in essential businesses -- think drug stores, shipping companies, and dollar stores.