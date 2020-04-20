Here's Why ComfortDelGro (SGX:C52) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does ComfortDelGro Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2019, ComfortDelGro had S$530.1m of debt, up from S$485.2m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have S$594.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of S$64.1m.

SGX:C52 Historical Debt April 20th 2020 More

How Strong Is ComfortDelGro's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, ComfortDelGro had liabilities of S$1.12b due within 12 months, and liabilities of S$1.25b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of S$594.2m and S$574.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling S$1.20b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because ComfortDelGro is worth S$3.29b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, ComfortDelGro boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

While ComfortDelGro doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ComfortDelGro's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. ComfortDelGro may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, ComfortDelGro produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 53% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.