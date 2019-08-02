Here's Why Compumedics (ASX:CMP) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Compumedics Limited (ASX:CMP) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Compumedics

What Is Compumedics's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Compumedics had AU$1.82m of debt, an increase on AU$832.0k, over one year. But on the other hand it also has AU$4.29m in cash, leading to a AU$2.46m net cash position.

ASX:CMP Historical Debt, August 2nd 2019 More

How Healthy Is Compumedics's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Compumedics had liabilities of AU$9.80m due within 12 months and liabilities of AU$242.0k due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$4.29m and AU$15.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has AU$9.82m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Compumedics could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Compumedics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Compumedics grew its EBIT by 101% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Compumedics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Compumedics may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Compumedics created free cash flow amounting to 2.7% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Compumedics has net cash of AU$2.5m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 101% over the last year. So is Compumedics's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Compumedics's earnings per share history for free.