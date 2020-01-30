Here's Why In Construction Holdings (HKG:1500) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that In Construction Holdings Limited (HKG:1500) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is In Construction Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2019 In Construction Holdings had debt of HK$25.0m, up from HK$5.7 in one year. But on the other hand it also has HK$79.7m in cash, leading to a HK$54.7m net cash position.

A Look At In Construction Holdings's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that In Construction Holdings had liabilities of HK$135.8m due within a year, and liabilities of HK$17.5m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$79.7m as well as receivables valued at HK$302.3m due within 12 months. So it actually has HK$228.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that In Construction Holdings's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Succinctly put, In Construction Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, In Construction Holdings turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of HK$14m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since In Construction Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. In Construction Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last year, In Construction Holdings burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.