Here's why construction of the new Illinois Youth Center has been postponed

Construction for the Illinois Youth Center in Lincoln is being held off as they are set to receive funds from the governor’s new budget.

It was announced in February 2021 that the former Lincoln Development Center, which had been vacant for over 20 years, would be turned into the Illinois Youth Center, a place to house incarcerated youth from around the area to keep them closer to home.

The center is being constructed by the Illinois Capital Development Board and was estimated to be finished in the summer.

However, the construction has been postponed since it has been announced that the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice is receiving $151.4 million dollars; the project could receive $5.9 million to complete its construction as part of Gov. JB Pritzker’s budget proposal.

Construction for the new Illinois Youth Center in Lincoln has been delayed. The site is in in this file photo from Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

The center will be used to bring in troubled youth and teach them how to better themselves before reentering society. The center is set to have 4,300-square-foot cottages for housing and other facilities. There will also be security and structural upgrades, outdoor basketball courts and a new athletic field. The center will also provide mental health services, medical care, substance abuse treatments, and education from licensed professionals.

By having the center in Lincoln juvenile's will be able to serve time closer to home instead of being sent out to different parts of the state.

State Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, expressed her excitement about the new funds and how she knows that the center will be good for Lincoln economically and how it will help some of the families in the area.

“Lincoln could use more jobs and we're delighted at that but overall, we know that this will help keep families closer to home and it will encourage the youth to have their families closer to home so we know that it will help alleviate some hardships on families,” said Turner, the center located in her Senate District.

With the new funds the Illinois Youth Center is now set to be finished and fully operational by 2025.

