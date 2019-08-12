Here's Why Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Core-Mark Holding Company Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Core-Mark Holding Company had debt of US$370.4m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from US$408.7m over a year. However, it does have US$33.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$337.1m.

How Strong Is Core-Mark Holding Company's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Core-Mark Holding Company had liabilities of US$751.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$605.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$33.3m in cash and US$587.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$736.0m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Core-Mark Holding Company has a market capitalization of US$1.55b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Core-Mark Holding Company has net debt worth 2.3 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 6.7 times the interest expense. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Importantly, Core-Mark Holding Company grew its EBIT by 44% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Core-Mark Holding Company's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.