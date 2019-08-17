Here's Why Coromandel International (NSE:COROMANDEL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Coromandel International Limited (NSE:COROMANDEL) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Coromandel International's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Coromandel International had ₹29.5b of debt, up from ₹27.3b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has ₹1.32b in cash leading to net debt of about ₹28.2b.

How Healthy Is Coromandel International's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Coromandel International had liabilities of ₹70.8b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹1.37b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had ₹1.32b in cash and ₹46.7b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹24.1b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Coromandel International has a market capitalization of ₹100.9b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Coromandel International's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.8 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.6 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. One way Coromandel International could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but conitinues to grow EBIT at around 18%, as it did over the last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Coromandel International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.