Here's Why COSCO SHIPPING Ports (HKG:1199) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (HKG:1199) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for COSCO SHIPPING Ports

How Much Debt Does COSCO SHIPPING Ports Carry?

As you can see below, COSCO SHIPPING Ports had US$2.54b of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$562.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.98b.

SEHK:1199 Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

How Strong Is COSCO SHIPPING Ports's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that COSCO SHIPPING Ports had liabilities of US$774.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.14b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$562.9m as well as receivables valued at US$265.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.08b.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$2.67b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5, it's fair to say COSCO SHIPPING Ports does have a significant amount of debt. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 3.3 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Looking on the bright side, COSCO SHIPPING Ports boosted its EBIT by a silky 58% in the last year. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine COSCO SHIPPING Ports's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.