Here's Why CuFe (ASX:CUF) Can Manage Its Debt Despite Losing Money

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that CuFe Ltd. (ASX:CUF) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does CuFe Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 CuFe had debt of AU$2.09m, up from none in one year. But on the other hand it also has AU$8.37m in cash, leading to a AU$6.28m net cash position.

How Healthy Is CuFe's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that CuFe had liabilities of AU$8.75m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$711.0k falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$8.37m as well as receivables valued at AU$3.77m due within 12 months. So it can boast AU$2.68m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that CuFe has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, CuFe boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since CuFe will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year CuFe managed to produce its first revenue as a listed company, but given the lack of profit, shareholders will no doubt be hoping to see some strong increases.

So How Risky Is CuFe?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that CuFe had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through AU$9.1m of cash and made a loss of AU$1.2m. However, it has net cash of AU$6.28m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. The good news for shareholders is that CuFe has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CuFe .

