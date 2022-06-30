Here's why Dan Snyder may never be removed as the Washington Commanders' owner

Yahoo Life Videos

Kristin Cavallari is loving the skin she's in. In an interview with Us Weekly, the mother of three revealed that she feels stronger than she ever has and is "really comfortable" in her skin. What's not on the reality star's radar? Weight loss. "My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I'm not trying to lose weight," she said. Cavallari noted that she has gained weight in the last few years, something she has embraced, with no desire to step on a scale.