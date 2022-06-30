Here's why Dan Snyder may never be removed as the Washington Commanders' owner
NFL insider Mike Jones explains why, despite constant condemnation, Dan Snyder will likely never be removed as an NFL owner.
NFL insider Mike Jones explains why, despite constant condemnation, Dan Snyder will likely never be removed as an NFL owner.
A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling. Republicans still won the open seat as expected, but the margin surprised even some Democrats who have grown accustomed to lopsided, morale-crushing defeats.
Warning: Major Season 4 spoilers ahead!!!View Entire Post ›
(Bloomberg) -- A former White House aide’s account of then-President Donald Trump lunging for the steering wheel of his armored vehicle is facing closer scrutiny a day after her vivid testimony to a House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsBonds Rally on Recession Fears; Stocks Fluctuate: Markets WrapFauci Suff
Kristin Cavallari is loving the skin she's in. In an interview with Us Weekly, the mother of three revealed that she feels stronger than she ever has and is "really comfortable" in her skin. What's not on the reality star's radar? Weight loss. "My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I'm not trying to lose weight," she said. Cavallari noted that she has gained weight in the last few years, something she has embraced, with no desire to step on a scale.
As the third day of the Deshaun Watson hearing begins, with no information regarding the evidence or the arguments making their way to the media, the process continues toward a decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson. Now or at any time before that happens, the two sides could reach a deal on an agreed punishment. [more]
Life is about to be busy for No. 1 HS recruit Arch Manning after committing to Texas, but Jags QB Trevor Lawrence had some advice to offer him along the way.
Davante Adams bought the four-bedroom, three-and a-half bathroom house for $429,250 in April 2019.
Julian Edelman has a major concern for the Patriots in 2022
With Jimmy Garoppolo still likely on his way out the door, Trey Lance has continued to establish himself as a leader on the 49ers.
Daniel Hardy made this jump out of a pool look way too easy
The Vikings could make some noise in 2022.
Tom Barnard is a broadcasting legend. He's led the highly rated KQRS morning show for 31 years. But about a year ago, his longtime co-host left. Now, there's a new female voice on the show, Frank Vascellaro reports (5:44). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Nov. 21, 2016
The Packers need depth to develop on defense during training camp. Here are five young players capable of winning roster spots as backups this summer.
Two new #Jets players make list of 'overlooked addition of NFL offseason:
The New Orleans Saints could use another running back, and Pro Football Focus suggested they trade for Cleveland Browns veteran Kareem Hunt:
The impact on the field of an indefinite suspension is real but the impact of one on Browns fans would be worse. The unknown of Josh Gordon's situation only multiplied:
Third-year receiver Braxton Berrios admits that he's glad he was cut from the Patriots.
Aggies miss out on another elite 2023 recruit.
#Bills' Josh Allen named second 'scariest' quarterback in NFL:
Brooks Koepka said he’s allowed to change his opinions. However, he seemed reluctant to explain his reasoning during Tuesday's LIV presser.