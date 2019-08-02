Here's Why Datang Environment Industry Group (HKG:1272) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:1272) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Datang Environment Industry Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Datang Environment Industry Group had debt of CN¥4.93b, up from CN¥4.25b in one year. However, it also had CN¥1.71b in cash, and so its net debt is CN¥3.22b.

A Look At Datang Environment Industry Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Datang Environment Industry Group had liabilities of CN¥10.2b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥2.95b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥1.71b and CN¥9.57b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥1.86b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Datang Environment Industry Group is worth CN¥4.49b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Datang Environment Industry Group's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.2 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 5.1 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Importantly, Datang Environment Industry Group's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 23% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Datang Environment Industry Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.