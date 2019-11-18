Here's Why Delta Plus Group (EPA:DLTA) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Delta Plus Group (EPA:DLTA) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Delta Plus Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Delta Plus Group had €77.9m of debt, an increase on €70.0m, over one year. However, it also had €14.0m in cash, and so its net debt is €63.8m.

A Look At Delta Plus Group's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Delta Plus Group had liabilities of €91.0m due within a year, and liabilities of €58.5m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €14.0m and €61.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €73.9m.

Delta Plus Group has a market capitalization of €325.7m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

We'd say that Delta Plus Group's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 1.8), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 27.1 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. If Delta Plus Group can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 11% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Delta Plus Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Delta Plus Group recorded free cash flow of 39% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.