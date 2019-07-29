Here's Why DeTai New Energy Group (HKG:559) Might Be Better Off Without Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that DeTai New Energy Group Limited (HKG:559) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for DeTai New Energy Group

How Much Debt Does DeTai New Energy Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that DeTai New Energy Group had HK$142.2m of debt in December 2018, down from HK$194.8m, one year before. However, it does have HK$392.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of HK$250.4m.

SEHK:559 Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

How Healthy Is DeTai New Energy Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, DeTai New Energy Group had liabilities of HK$96.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$203.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had HK$392.5m in cash and HK$269.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has HK$361.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that DeTai New Energy Group's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion. Simply put, the fact that DeTai New Energy Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since DeTai New Energy Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year DeTai New Energy Group managed to grow its revenue by 12%, to HK$64m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is DeTai New Energy Group?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year DeTai New Energy Group had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of HK$159m and booked a HK$144m accounting loss. But at least it has HK$393m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. For riskier companies like DeTai New Energy Group I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.